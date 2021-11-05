So. Zanesville FD To Host Meat Raffle at Amrou Grotto Saturday

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Tired of paying for increasing food prices and love supporting the community?

Well look no further than the Amrou Grotto & South Zanesville Fire Department Meat Raffle.

The event will take place tomorrow, November 6th with doors opening at 6PM and drawings beginning at 7PM. Admission to the event is $5 per person or you can purchase a table for 6 people for $30.

“This meat raffle will have turkeys, hams, and we order approximately $2,000 worth of meat that will be given away. And we’ll have eleven different games that’ll cost you about a dollar per game to two dollars per game. And there’s two winners from each game, and each game has three chances,” Russell Taylor, Chief of the South Zanesville Fire Department stated.

The raffle will also include steaks, pork chops, bacon, and more. The purpose of this raffle is not only to put some high quality fresh meats up for the taking as steep discounts, but also to raise funds for the Grotto to help individuals with handicaps and for the fire department to buy equipment.

“There’s beverages available for you to purchase at the bar, also there will be free snacks and stuff as you sit there and play each game,” Chief Taylor said.

Chief Taylor wants to remind everyone to come with a cooler and ice for any of their winnings and encourages everyone to come to Prophets Park home of Amrou Grotto tomorrow.

The address for the event is:

2560 Old River Rd, Zanesville, Ohio