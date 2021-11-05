Pittsburgh hosts Minnesota following overtime win

Minnesota Wild (6-3-0, third in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-2, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -110, Wild -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Pittsburgh after the Penguins took down Philadelphia 3-2 in overtime.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. The Penguins scored 193 total goals last season, 36 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 14-11-3 on the road. The Wild averaged 3.2 goals on 28.3 shots per game last season.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (health protocols), Chad Ruhwedel: out (covid-19), Marcus Pettersson: out (covid-19), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (health protocols).

Wild: Rem Pitlick: out (covid-19), Mats Zuccarello: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.