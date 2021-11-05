New York City FC takes on Philadelphia after Castellano’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Union (14-8-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (14-11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -134, Philadelphia +337, Draw +288; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts Philadelphia after Valentin Castellano scored two goals against Inter Miami CF.

New York City FC is 13-11-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York City FC has given up 21 of its 35 goals conceded in the second half of matches.

The Union are 13-7-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has given up 21 of its 34 goals conceded in the second half of contests.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellano leads New York City FC with 17 goals. Keaton Parks has one goal over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

Kacper Przybylko has 11 goals and four assists for Philadelphia this year. Daniel Gazdag has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 6-1-3, averaging 1.9 goals, one assist, 5.3 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (injured), Gudmundur Thorarinsson (injured), Nicolas Acevedo (injured).

Philadelphia: Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.