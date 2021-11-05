Kids First Corp Holding Christmas for Kids Auction November 20th at Colony Square Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Every child deserves to have a great Christmas, no matter how old.

The Kids First Corp is an organization determined to make Christmas special for kids of all ages, especially those who are underserved from most social programs simply because they are too old once they’re past the age of twelve. To raise funds to buy presents, Kids First Corp will be hosting an auction on items which come from a variety of places.

“We have anything from snow boarding lessons in Mansfield, to Cleveland Browns sending an autographed item, we have Reds tickets to the Cincinnati Reds Baseball 2022 season, we have anything from car wash buckets locally. You name it, we have it,” Chelsey McIntre, director of the Kids First Corp stated.

The auction will take place at Colony Square Mall on Saturday, November 20th right in the center of the mall.

“We are actually planning a dinner. Which it will be an option if you want to come eat or not, or if you just want to come pick up your items. We’re aiming for December 11th, of course it will all be based on the weather here in Ohio, you never know what to expect,” McIntre said.

If you want to learn more about the event or see some of the items up for auction, you can go to their Facebook page.