PREP FOOTBALL=

Batavia 16, Mt Carmel, Mich. 14

Class 4A=

Second Round=

Joliet Catholic 48, Wheaton Academy 14

Class 5A=

Second Round=

St. Patrick 21, Rochelle 14

Class 6A=

Second Round=

Cary-Grove 55, Grayslake Central 27

Crystal Lake Central 14, Deerfield 7

Lemont 73, Springfield 36

Prairie Ridge 49, Wauconda 20

Class 7A=

Second Round=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 17, Normal Community 7

Chicago Mt. Carmel 16, Batavia 14

St. Rita 28, Geneva 7

Wheaton North 38, Hoffman Estates 8

Willowbrook 30, Moline 26

