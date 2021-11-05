PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Spring 49, Conrad Weiser 35
Littlestown 28, Hanover 14
Malvern Prep 17, Episcopal Academy 7
Pequea Valley 57, Biglerville 0
Schuylkill Haven 24, Shenandoah Valley 6
Waynesboro 42, Daniel Boone 20
District I Class 4A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Bishop Shanahan 21, Chichester 0
Pottsgrove 34, Upper Moreland 12
District I Class 5A Playoffs=
First Round=
Marple Newtown 21, Phoenixville 14
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Cheltenham 0
Rustin 34, Interboro 17
Strath Haven 35, Upper Merion 0
Unionville 23, Springfield Delco 13
Upper Dublin 35, West Chester Henderson 7
District I Class 6A Playoffs=
First Round=
Central Bucks West 19, Pennridge 17
Coatesville 48, Owen J Roberts 10
Downingtown East 21, Spring-Ford 14
Garnet Valley 42, Haverford 0
North Penn 49, Central Bucks South 21
Perkiomen Valley 42, Central Bucks East 21
Quakertown 33, Souderton 7
Ridley 42, Conestoga 23
District I-XII Class 1A Playoffs=
Sub-Regional Championship=
Belmont Charter 22, Bristol 6
District II Class 2A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Dunmore 35, Susquehanna 7
Lackawanna Trail 41, Riverside 19
District II Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Mid Valley 28, Western Wayne 27
Wyoming Area 55, Carbondale 13
District II Class 4A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Berwick 37, Wallenpaupack 17
Dallas 35, Pittston Area 12
North Pocono 27, Honesdale 0
Valley View 38, Crestwood 7
District II Class 6A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Delaware Valley 38, Scranton 7
Hazleton Area 24, Wilkes-Barre Area 3
District II-XI Class 5A Playoffs=
Sub-Regional Semifinal=
East Stroudsburg South 52, Wyoming Valley West 26
Whitehall 43, Southern Lehigh 14
District III Class 2A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Upper Dauphin 50, Columbia 48
York Catholic 43, Susquenita 7
District III Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Boiling Springs 56, Lancaster Catholic 10
Hamburg 31, Bermudian Springs 27
Middletown 35, West Perry 21
District III Class 5A Playoffs=
First Round=
Cedar Cliff 31, Lower Dauphin 18
Exeter 38, South Western 21
Shippensburg 43, New Oxford 16
Spring Grove 33, Twin Valley 6
Warwick 44, Gettysburg 14
District III Class 6A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Central York 26, Manheim Township 14
Hempfield 35, Central Dauphin East 2
West Lawn Wilson 50, York 32
District IV Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Loyalsock 47, Cowanesque Valley 7
Milton 35, North Penn-Mansfield 0
Montoursville 48, Athens 14
District IV Class 4A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Jersey Shore 48, Lewisburg 7
Selinsgrove 49, Shamokin 13
District IX Class 1A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Port Allegany 14, Keystone 12
Smethport 46, Curwensville 27
Union/AC Valley(FB) 31, Cameron County 6
District IX Class 3A Playoffs=
Championship=
Clearfield 49, St. Marys 27
District V-VIII Class 2A Playoffs=
Sub-Regional Semifinal=
Westinghouse 42, Chestnut Ridge 28
Windber 33, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0
District VI Class 1A Playoffs=
First Round=
Glendale 20, Penns Manor 12
District VI Class 2A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Bald Eagle Area 33, River Valley 29
Bellwood-Antis 49, Penns Valley 28
Forest Hills 29, Cambria Heights 0
Richland 50, Southern Huntingdon 16
District VI Class 3A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Central Martinsburg 52, Westmont Hilltop 13
Penn Cambria 45, Tyrone 21
District VI Class 5A Playoffs=
Championship=
Hollidaysburg 41, Central Mountain 21
District VI-IV Class 6A Playoffs=
Sub-Regional Semifinal=
Williamsport 36, Altoona 14
District VIII-IX Class 4A Playoffs=
Sub-Regional Championship=
University Prep 14, Dubois 13
District VIII-X Class 5A Playoffs=
Sub-Regional Championship=
Erie Cathedral Prep 50, Brashear 24
District X Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Cochranton 14, Maplewood 12
Reynolds 56, Eisenhower 27
District X Class 2A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Farrell 60, Greenville 14
Wilmington 41, Northwestern 21
District XI Class 1A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Williams Valley 35, Pottsville Nativity 25
District XI Class 4A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pottsville 21
Northwestern Lehigh 50, Wilson 15
District XI Class 6A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Freedom 44, Easton 14
Emmaus 20, Nazareth Area 19
Northampton 21, Pleasant Valley 7
Parkland 42, Pocono Mountain West 13
District XII Class 5A Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Frankford 17, Martin Luther King 0
District XII Class 6A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Philadelphia Northeast 38, Abraham Lincoln 16
St. Joseph’s Prep 17, Archbishop Wood 14
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 3A Playoffs=
Championship=
Nanticoke Area 21, Schuylkill Valley 14
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Division 5A/6A Playoffs=
Championship=
Fleetwood 48, Boyertown 35
WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs=
First Round=
Bishop Canevin 49, Burgettstown 6
Cornell 33, Monessen 0
Leechburg 28, California 7
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 28, Greensburg Central Catholic 8
Rochester 35, Mapletown 0
Shenango 31, Carmichaels 13
Springdale 28, West Greene 0
WPIAL Class 2A Playoffs=
First Round=
Beaver Falls 42, Western Beaver 8
Laurel 41, McGuffey 2
Mohawk 34, Chartiers-Houston 12
New Brighton 21, Washington 20, OT
Serra Catholic 61, Neshannock 21
South Side 34, Ligonier Valley 14
Steel Valley 49, Bethlehem Center 14
Sto-Rox 61, Shady Side Academy 8
WPIAL Class 3A Playoffs=
First Round=
East Allegheny 36, Southmoreland 11
Freeport 34, Ambridge 6
Keystone Oaks 34, South Allegheny 0
Mount Pleasant 41, Burrell 7
WPIAL Class 4A Playoffs=
First Round=
Armstrong 27, Montour 16
Hampton 14, Plum 13
Laurel Highlands 28, Beaver Area 27
New Castle 31, Highlands 19
Thomas Jefferson 41, Indiana 0
WPIAL Class 5A Playoffs=
First Round=
Fox Chapel 13, Upper St. Clair 10
Penn Hills 38, Franklin Regional 6
Peters Township 33, North Hills 28
Woodland Hills 27, Bethel Park 23
WPIAL Class 6A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
North Allegheny 49, Canon-McMillan 26
