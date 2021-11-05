PREP FOOTBALL=
Mineral Ridge 33, Atwater Waterloo 30
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Can. McKinley 62, Massillon Jackson 28
Cle. St. Ignatius 42, Stow-Munroe Falls 12
Lakewood St. Edward 56, Berea-Midpark 14
Medina 45, Cle. Hts. 14
Region 2=
Findlay 38, Dublin Coffman 8
Marysville 42, Perrysburg 6
Springfield 34, Dublin Jerome 0
Tol. Whitmer 42, Centerville 31
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Reynoldsburg 12
New Albany 49, Hilliard Darby 26
Pickerington Cent. 28, Hilliard Bradley 10
Pickerington N. 20, Gahanna Lincoln 14
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 35, Fairfield 7
Cin. Princeton 37, Cin. Sycamore 35
Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cin. Elder 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Milford 14
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 48, Austintown Fitch 28
Cle. Benedictine 31, Painesville Riverside 12
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 23, Hudson 14
Macedonia Nordonia 42, Willoughby S. 17
Region 6=
Avon 52, Fremont Ross 26
Medina Highland 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14
Olmsted Falls 41, Barberton 7
Region 7=
Green 14, N. Can. Hoover 10
Massillon 50, Westerville S. 19
Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Canal Winchester 7
Wooster 20, Dublin Scioto 10
Region 8=
Piqua 17, Cin. Withrow 13
Trenton Edgewood 52, Riverside Stebbins 15
Division III=
Region 9=
Canfield 21, Hubbard 7
Chardon 63, Streetsboro 7
Dover 43, Aurora 42, OT
Region 10=
Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Tiffin Columbian 25
Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Norton 0
Parma Padua 13, Mansfield Sr. 10
Rocky River 32, Medina Buckeye 15
Region 11=
Granville 19, Cols. DeSales 13
Jackson 17, Cols. Eastmoor 6
London 24, Bishop Hartley 17
Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Bellefontaine 20
Region 12=
Bellbrook 42, Wapakoneta 35
Hamilton Badin 17, Lima Shawnee 0
St. Marys Memorial 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21
Tipp City Tippecanoe 37, Kettering Alter 28
Division IV=
Region 13=
Beloit W. Branch 33, Poland Seminary 21
Cle. Glenville 34, Cle. VASJ 13
Perry 42, Girard 22
Youngs. Ursuline 54, Salem 35
Region 14=
Clyde 42, Shelby 35, 2OT
Port Clinton 44, LaGrange Keystone 13
Sandusky Perkins 28, Milan Edison 0
Van Wert 53, Wauseon 20
Region 15=
Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 3
Byesville Meadowbrook 28, New Concord John Glenn 21
Heath 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20
St. Clairsville 38, Carrollton 9
Region 16=
Cin. McNicholas 49, Bethel-Tate 13
Cin. Wyoming 30, St. Paris Graham 6
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Waverly 28
Eaton 13, Milton-Union 12
