PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Lakewood St. Edward 56, Berea-Midpark 14
Region 2=
Findlay 38, Dublin Coffman 8
Marysville 42, Perrysburg 6
Springfield 34, Dublin Jerome 0
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Reynoldsburg 12
New Albany 49, Hilliard Darby 26
Pickerington Cent. 28, Hilliard Bradley 10
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 35, Fairfield 7
Cin. St. Xavier 42, Cin. Elder 7
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Milford 14
Division II=
Region 6=
Medina Highland 38, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14
Region 7=
Green 14, N. Can. Hoover 10
Sunbury Big Walnut 38, Canal Winchester 7
Region 8=
Piqua 17, Cin. Withrow 13
Division III=
Region 9=
Canfield 21, Hubbard 7
Chardon 63, Streetsboro 7
Region 10=
Millersburg W. Holmes 28, Tiffin Columbian 25
Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Norton 0
Rocky River 32, Medina Buckeye 15
Region 11=
Granville 19, Cols. DeSales 13
Jackson 17, Cols. Eastmoor 6
Region 12=
Hamilton Badin 17, Lima Shawnee 0
St. Marys Memorial 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21
Division IV=
Region 14=
Port Clinton 44, LaGrange Keystone 13
Sandusky Perkins 28, Milan Edison 0
Region 15=
Bloom-Carroll 31, Sparta Highland 3
Byesville Meadowbrook 28, New Concord John Glenn 21
Heath 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 20
St. Clairsville 38, Carrollton 9
Region 16=
Cin. McNicholas 49, Bethel-Tate 13
Cin. Wyoming 30, St. Paris Graham 6
Eaton 13, Milton-Union 12
