Are You Fur Real? Mister Jaxon is Pet of the Week!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- I’m sorry, Mr. Jaxon, but I am for real. You’re this week’s Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week!

Meet Mister Jaxon, he’s an almost 5 year old domestic shorthair cat. Who makes a great companion and a lap cat. He gets along well with other felines, furry friends, and children.

“He’s just a very calm loving kitty. He’s sitting here with a dog in front of him and a couple cats in the room, and he’s just a very chill good boy. He’s a great lap cat,” April Cohagen-Gibson, general manager of the Animal Shelter Society Inc. stated.

If you would like to adopt Jaxon and are a United States veteran, you may consider waiting a few days so you can take advantage of their veteran’s appreciation week sale.

“Next week the Animal Shelter Society would like to say ‘Thank you’ to our veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed, and all for what they’re currently doing for us. And so, next week, Monday through Friday, 9AM to 4PM here at the Animal Shelter, we’re going to offer 50% off felines, and then $50 off any canine that a veteran adopts with their paperwork,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

To adopt a cat or dog with the veteran’s discount all you would need to show is your DD214 paperwork. To see all the future companions you can adopt -including Jaxon- you can head to the Animal Shelter Society’s website.