Updated on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Cool. High 51°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Frosty. Low 26°

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 55°

DISCUSSION:

More sunshine to be had across SE Ohio as we end the work week. Temperatures will be on the cold and frosty side this morning, but we will top off around 50 by the end of the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, along with cold and frosty conditions. Lows will once again drop off into the mid 20s.

More warmth begins to move in for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday into the day on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday, and will be partly sunny on Sunday.

As we head into the new work week, temperatures will be even warmer, as highs top off in the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will begin to increase by Tuesday into the end of next week. Temperatures will be cooling slightly due to the rain and clouds Wednesday and Thursday, but they still appear to remain slightly above average.

Have a Great Friday!

