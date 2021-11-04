Zanesville Farmers Market Moves to Winter Location at Weasel Boy Brewing Company

Gunnar Consol17

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As we near the winter season, the Zanesville Farmers Market is transitioning to its indoor location inside the Weasel Boy Brewing Company from their outdoor location outside of Adornetto’s. 

They typically occupy the Weasel Boy Brewing Company’s open space each winter, but due to social distancing last year they were unable to. This year they are happy to announce they’re making their return.

“We are back at Weasel Boy this year. We will be here for six weeks. So starting this Saturday, November 6th; through December 11th. From 11AM to 2PM,” Megan Jones, manager of the Zanesville Farmers Market stated.

Because the growing season has ended for most fruits and vegetables, the indoor farmers market will include a lot more craft and artisan products.

“We do have, like I said, fifteen vendors in attendance. And so we’ll have kombucha, baked items, we’ll have some produce, honey…,” Jones added.

Live entertainment is also scheduled each Saturday, and Weasel Boy will also be providing beer and breakfast pizzas. For more information you can reach out and learn more at the Zanesville Farmers Market Facebook page. 

