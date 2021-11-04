ZAAP Gallery Features Mary Ann Bucci as Artist of the Month

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Every month the ZAAP Gallery in downtown Zanesville features a different artist every month for their ‘First Friday’ Art Walk.

The month of November’s featured artist is Mary Ann Bucci. She is a sweet soft-spoken artist with a passion for art, history, and a knack for combining the two.

“My style of art is watercolor. That’s what I’ve used. I used to do acrylics but watercolor is inexpensive and dries fast. I really love it. But I do love history and words. So, I’ve combined a lot of all the pieces that I have for tomorrow night,” Mary Ann Bucci, the ZAAP featured artist of the month stated.

One of the most thought provoking pieces may be as simple as a flower. The print of tulips sit in the window of the ZAAP gallery and to her stand as a testament to the fragility of life and the beauty of women.

“Tulips -like all flowers- they fade so fast, like the beauty of a woman. You know, you’re here today and gone tomorrow. And so behind the tulips I have the history of the tulips coming to America,” Bucci said.

You can see Mary Ann Bucci’s art tomorrow at the Art COZ First Friday Art Walk tomorrow evening. She has prints of the tulips, the Lind Arena, and copies of her book on sale -which she will be autographing.