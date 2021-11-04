Winnipeg hosts Chicago for Blackhawks-Jets matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (1-8-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-2-2, second in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -159, Blackhawks +134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Winnipeg finished 30-23-3 overall a season ago while going 13-13-2 at home. Goalies for the Jets allowed 2.5 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

Chicago went 24-25-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-14-3 on the road. The Blackhawks scored 38 power play goals on 175 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (personal).

Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson: day to day (neck), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.