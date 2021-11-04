Thrilling Matches Highlight Night of Volleyball

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick23

It was the second round of the Ohio high school volleyball playoffs and there was no shortage of pulse-pounding action. Beginning with regional semi-final game number one between Meadowbrook and Tri-Valley. A match that went five sets, featured Tri-Valley as the winners 4-1, winning the shortened fifth set 15-12.

Tri-Valley trailed the Colts 2-0 after the first two sets, despite losing by very small margins, including a 26-24 defeat in the first set. Shortly after, the Lady Dawgs caught fire, and won three consecutive sets. Offensive stars for the Scotties included Aubrey Fritter and Eva Dittmar who orchestrated the 2-0 comeback. Tri-Valley advances to the regional final.

In the second matchup of the night Bishop Hartley faced Sheridan. The Generals were riding high momentum throughout the end of the regular season and both teams were seeking to face Tri-Valley in the district championship. Bishop Hartley jumped ahead quickly with a 2-0 lead, while winning the second set 25-17. Bishop Hartley would complete the seep by winning the third set to advance to face Tri-Valley in the district championship.

Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

