A Zanesville man charged with murder makes an appearance in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County.

22-year-old Donovan Norman pled not guilty in front of Judge Kelly Cottrill.

Zanesville Police said that Norman is charged with murder with a gun specification in the death of 16-year-old Rhandi Frietag.

The shooting took place on May 31, 2021. Norman is being held on a $2 million bond.