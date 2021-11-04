Murphy Sentenced for Public Indecency

A Zanesville man who pled guilty to sexual imposition, public indecency and four counts of theft was sentenced in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County.

Shawn Murphy was sentenced by Judge Fleegle to 8 months in prison and deemed a tier 1 sex offender for registration purposes. He’s also required to pay $150 in restitution.

Zanesville Police said on June 23, Murphy was at the Soap Opera Laundry Mat on Military Road when he exposed himself and was accused of stealing a wallet that contained credit cards.