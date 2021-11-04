Jackson Sentenced to 16 Years

Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced 39-year-old Raymone Jackson to a mandatory 16-years in prison with a indefinite prison sentence of 21 and a half years, a fine of $20,000 and 3-5 years of post release control.

In September Jackson plead guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and drug trafficking.

Jackson was one of eight people charged after a 2019 investigation into drugs that involved several local, state and federal agencies.

The Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit said the group moved to the Zanesville area with the intention to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of fentanyl were seized during the investigation.