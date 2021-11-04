Cleveland police chief resigns after voters elect new mayor

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s police chief resigned Thursday after voters elected a new mayor who promised to hire a new leader for the department.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said he already had decided to step down after Mayor Frank Jackson announced in May he would not run for re-election.

Williams was appointed police chief in 2014 and was less than a year into his job when a white police officer shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice outside a recreation center.

Williams later fired the officer — not for killing Tamir, who was Black, but for providing false information on his job application.

Early during his tenure as chief, Cleveland agreed to sweeping changes in how its police officers use force, treat the community and deal with the mentally ill, under a settlement announced with the federal government.

Williams also helped oversee a massive police presence during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, which saw only a few dozen arrests during the four-day event.

Justin Bibb, who was elected mayor on Tuesday, had said during the campaign that he would replace Williams.