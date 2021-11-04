Center for Seniors Tax Levy Renewal Passes, Allows Center to Continue Its Exceptional Care and Community

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Elections took place this past Tuesday, and on the ballots of Muskingum County residents were two tax levies. A new tax levy for the parks district, and a renewal of a current tax levy for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors.

The Center for Seniors levy renewal passed with 71% of voters wishing to renew the levy. Leaving the interim executive director for the center ecstatic.

“The levy passing was enormous. It was huge. Because it makes up about 70% of our budget, of our revenue source, so it’s pretty mission critical and we could not be happier,” David Boyer, interim executive director stated.

Now more than ever with the cost of living going up, the center for seniors is relieved to have secured this levy funding again for another five years to help pay for it’s vital services.

“It brings in about $900,000 of a $1.6/1.7 million dollar budget, so it’s substantial. Just imagine losing half of your family income or over half your family income. Your lifestyle would change tremendously. Our life would be over essentially. It essentially pays for Meals on Wheels, our home delivered meals, pays for our congregate care meals, and we all know those costs are going up. With gasoline prices going up, food going up, it’s rather frightening in this day and age. But we’re going to make due. And once again, I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough to the voters of Muskingum County,” Boyer said.

The levy provides funding through a property tax of $11 annually for a home appraised at $100,000. The Muskingum County Center for Seniors tax-levy will again be up for reconsideration on the ballots of November 2026.