Adair Found Guilty in Vehicular Assault Case

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs58

A woman involved in a January accident that injured three people entered a plea of no contest in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County to aggravated vehicular assault.

Tiffany Adair was found guilty by Judge Kelly Cottrill and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered, bond was previously revoked and the defendant was remanded to custody.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said that Adair was traveling down the Maysville Pike going away from South Zanesville when she struck a vehicle in front of her, causing it to travel into the eastbound lane into the path of another vehicle that struck it.

Nichole Hannahs

