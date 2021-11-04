76ers play the Pistons, seek 5th straight win

Philadelphia 76ers (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the 76ers take on Detroit.

Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The 76ers averaged 23.7 assists per game on 41.4 made field goals last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Pistons 110-102 in their last meeting on Oct. 28. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points, and Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 19 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Chris Smith: out (left knee).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Danny Green: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.