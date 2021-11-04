Updated on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Mix of Sun/Clouds. Chilly. High 48°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Frosty. Low 26°

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cool. High 50°

DISCUSSION:

Another chilly day across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Skies will begin to clear out during the overnight, and it will be another frosty overnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

As we end the work week, look for more sunshine and a touch more warmth. Highs will top off around 50 Friday.

We will see a gradual warming trend as we head into the weekend into the new work week, as a ridge in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere returns to the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and into the lower 60s by Sunday.

Temperatures will warm even more by the start of the new work week, as highs climb into the low to mid 60s on Monday. Rain chances will slowly creep back into the region by Tuesday into the day on Wednesday. We will see temperatures drop off slightly, with highs in the lower 60s for the middle of the work week.

Have a Great Thursday!

