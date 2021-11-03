Week 11 ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

Local News
Gunnar Consol34

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and this week’s three highlighted players are: Zanesville’s #6, Brody Goldsmith ; Columbus DeSale’s #6, Whit Hobgood; and Tri-Valley’s #42, Ashton Sensibaugh.

Brody Goldsmith, the Zanesville senior is a running back and linebacker for the Blue Devils. During last week’s game against London he felt that his involvement in some crucial solo tackles and playing well on defense earned him the designation of ‘Player of the Game’. 

“It’s an honor for me to represent Zanesville, we’ve been at it since last December in the gym lifting, working out everyday, and putting in the work. I’ve seen everyone around me was winning it last year and this year, and it’s just an honor to win it. I feel accomplished,” Brody Goldsmith, Zanesville’s #6 stated.

This upcoming Friday, tune into Z92 for live coverage of this week’s football game between Meadowbrook at John Glenn with David Kinder and Andrew Allison. Coverage begins at 6:30 with kickoff at 7PM. 

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

