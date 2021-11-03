Portion of Pine Street closing

ZANESVILLE,Ohio–Zanesville City Officials announced that on Friday ,November 5, at 11:30 PM the City’s Water Division will be closing a portion of Pine Street for water line maintenance.



The south bound lane of Pine Street will be closed at the intersection of Pine and Pershing Rd.

South bound traffic will be detoured east onto Pershing.

Detour signs will be posted and the normal traffic flow is expected to be restored by 7:00 AM Saturday, November 6.



Minimal disruption of water service is anticipated during this project and those residents will be

notified individually.



If you have any questions, please contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at (740) 455-0631.