Muskingum Valley Park District’s Tax Levy Passes By 45 Vote Margin… Department Holding Breath Until Results Finalized

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Yesterday was election day in America, and the people of Muskingum County have spoken -albeit unofficially as of now.

Final but not yet officialized results are in, and the Muskingum Valley Park District Tax Levy was passed by only a 45 point lead. The Park District is holding off on their excitement as provisional votes still have to be tabulated; and results won’t be officialized until November 16th. Despite that, unofficial results are promising, and a victory this small was expected as first time levy initiatives can be difficult to pass.

“We are receiving all sorts of congratulations and we’re celebrating that the number of people that did support us was significant. It is always challenging on a first issue, the first time that you put an issue on the ballot,” Russel Edgington, executive director at the Muskingum Valley Park District stated.

The tax levy -if officialized and passed- will equate to $400,000 annually for a five year period funded from a slight property tax increase. These funds will help make-up for an expected deficit in the Muskingum Valley Park District’s budget by year’s end.

“We’re in a little bit of a pickle right now, because we have been operating on grants from both government and private entities, and one of the significant private sponsors… that sponsorship is essentially drying up at the end of this year. Which is the sole reason why we placed this issue on the ballot, was to make up that difference. Because that was literally half of our operating funds,” Edgington said.

The Muskingum Valley Park District maintains nine facilities around the county which include the popular Collegial Woods and Joe’s Run Recreational Trail at the OUZ Campus. The Parks District is hopeful that their lead is maintained as provisional ballots are counted, and results are officialized

