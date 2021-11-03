Command Center reports one death and 283 new COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County death from COVID-19: a 75-year-old who died with COVID-19 pneumonia.



The Command Center also reported 283 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days.

This number breaks down as follows: 51 reported on 10/27, 70 reported on 10/28, 37 reported on 10/29, 39 reported

on 10/30, 45 reported on 10/31, 7 reported on 11/1, and 34 reported on 11/2.

There are currently 428 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County along with 22 hospitalizations.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.