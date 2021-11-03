Updated on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. High 48°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Cold & Frosty. Low 27°

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. High 47°

DISCUSSION:

After a cold and frosty start to your Wednesday, temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Skies will begin mostly clear this morning, but clouds will filter in for the afternoon into this evening.

More clouds will stick around during the overnight. Temperatures will once again be on the cold and frosty side, with lows in the upper 20s.

As we head into the end of the week, temperatures will gradually warm. We will see highs in the lower 50s by Friday. Skies will feature more clouds on Thursday, but more sunshine will be with us as we round out the work week on Friday.

This weekend we will see more warmth, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday, and into the lower 60s by Sunday! The warmer air will continue to filter in for the start of next week, as highs will climb into the low to mid 60s on Monday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com