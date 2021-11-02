Y-City Scarecrow Contest Winners Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The winners of the Y City Scarecrow contest have been announced.



First place goes to the Nelson T Gant Foundation, the second place winner is the Learning Academy of SEO and third place goes to Finley and Landry Dale.

The City of Zanesville, Visit Zanesville and the Muskingum Valley Park District invited businesses, organizations and individuals to celebrate the fall season by entering the contest.

During the month of October, 58 scarecrow entries were displayed on Fifth & Main Streets in downtown Zanesville and at Mission Oaks Gardens.

Voting was open to the public with more than 4,000 votes received during this fun and creative contest.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners received prizes including Zanesville swag, gift cards and a free Mission Oaks Visitor Center rental.