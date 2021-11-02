Voters Head to the Polls For This Year’s General Elections

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Today is general elections and there is still time to get to your polling location if you haven’t been out to vote yet.

Janet Pompei, Muskingum County Resident, talks about the importance of voting and the experience of voting this year.

“I think every citizen should take their privilege’s of voting seriously and cast a ballot…It was a very pleasant experience. They were very organized and I had a very short wait and everyone was doing their job,” Pompei said.

More Muskingum residents like, David Dembski, spoke more on the importance of voting, but he also mentioned how it was nice that the process was done manually instead of risking any tech issues.

“The process was very easy, very simple. It’s sort of low tech with just sharpies and filling in blanks. I think in some ways that’s easier than worrying about the electronics and if there’s some kind of glitch that can mess up a system, I think this is a little simpler process,” Dembski said. “We’re all responsible for our country. We have to get out there and do things that can make a little bit of a difference. If we all stand together and try to find some common ground we’ll hopefully get through some tough spells.”

Ohio’s polling locations close in tonight at 7:30 p.m. And if you are unsure of your location, you can search under your name and address on the board of elections website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.