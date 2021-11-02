Shooting in Cleveland suburb leaves 14-year-old boy dead

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting outside a store in a Cleveland suburb has left a teen age boy dead, authorities said.

Maple Heights police found Sha’shawn Anderson, 14, of Cleveland, when they responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. The teen had been shot in the lower back and was found lying on the ground, authorities said.

Anderson was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Witnesses reported seeing several young boys fleeing the scene, and authorities have not said if more than one shooter was involved. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.