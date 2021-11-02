Pitt loses senior G Nike Sibande with right ACL tear

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh senior guard Nike Sibande is out for the season after tearing his right ACL in an exhibition win over Gannon on Monday.

The school made the announcement Tuesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury.

Sibande injured the knee in the first half of Monday’s 89-64 win.

Sibande, who transferred to Pitt from Miami (Ohio) before the 2020-21 season, averaged 6.9 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Panthers last year. He was expected to take on a much larger role in the offense for Pitt, which lost its top three scorers from a year ago.

“I am really disappointed for Nike,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said. “He has been outstanding in his preparation for this season and has emerged as one of the most respected leaders in our program. He has done an amazing job dealing with adversity in the past and I am confident he will tackle his recovery in the same manner.”

The Panthers open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 against The Citadel.

