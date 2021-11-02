Perry County Election Results

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio–In the race for New Lexington Board of Education, Steve Burton, John McGaughey Jr. , and Julia Paxon were all elected by voters.

In the race for Southern Local School Board, Pattie Jo Duffy, Jim Palmer, and Clarissa Reynolds were all elected to the seat defeating Cassie Starlin.

As for some of the issues in Perry County, The New Lexington renewal tax levy 1 mill for Parks and Rec passed with 413 votes for and 196 against.

The Somerset Police protection levy for 6.5 mills for 5 years passed with 242 votes for and 120 votes against.

The Village of Crooksville 3 mills for 5 years Parks and Rec renewal levy passed 189 votes for to 134 votes against.

The Village of Crooksville renewal for Parks and Pool 2 mills for 5 years levy passed by 212 votes for to 113 against.