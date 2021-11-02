Muskingum County Election Results

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-In the race for Zanesville City Council at Large, Ann Gildow, Rob Sharrer and Joey Pennybaker Osborn were elected to the seat. They defeated Kyle Johnson and Al Zakany II.

In the race for New Concord Council, Stan Taylor, Kristi Kearns, Jim Whitehair and Steven Wootton are the winners.

In the race for Maysville School Board, Dylan Daniels and Matthew Wilhite were elected by voters.

In the race for Tri Valley School Board, Andrea Frueh Collett and Luke Davis are the winners. They beat out Jason Schaumleffel.

As for some of the issues in Muskingum County, the Senior Center renewal levy easily passed with 8,360 for the levy to 3,586 against the levy.

The Muskingum Valley Park District levy passed with 5,966 for the levy and 5,921 against the levy.

Other issues in Muskingum County that passed included the Village of Dresden’s street paving levy, the Village of Philo for current expenses levy and the Village of South Zanesville’s fire protection levy.



