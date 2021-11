MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio–Voters have elected Donna Dixon as the Stockport Village Mayor. She defeated Steve Cunningham.

In the race for Morgan Local School Board, JR Wilson, Becky Thompson, and Teresa Bowen were elected to the seat.

Voters passed the Morgan County Health Department’s levy with 68 for and 36 against.

The Village of Stockport, the Village of Malta, and the Village of McConnelsville street levies all passed.