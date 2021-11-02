Many Local Job Listings Are Available on Ohio Means Jobs Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- If you are currently searching for a job or know of someone who is need of a job then Ohio Means Jobs Muskingum County is encouraging those to view the job listing availability on their website.

There are over 1,000 positions posted for companies within the local community, according to Julie Metzger, Supervisor at Ohio Means Jobs Muskingum County.

“Those positions range everywhere from manufacturing, distribution, health care, clerical so there are all type of positions that need to be filled and what we tell people and encourage them to do is to go onto ohiomeansjobs.com. They can actually go on, they can fill out the application right there. A lot of times their HR or one of their career coaches will call you back.”

Metzger added that a lot of companies are doing on the spot hiring. She says a lot of different factors play into the demand for filling jobs.

“I think that we have lost a lot of our work force due to retiring, different thing like people moving out the immediate location. COVID, of course played a role on it, but we got expansions in our areas. Companies are expanding and with the those expansions comes the need for more workers. So we are seeing companies that really have a need and we can help get people prepared for that.”

Ohio Means Jobs can assist with resume help, interview questions or anything employment related. Metzger said all you have to do is come into the Woodlawn Avenue location if you are needing help.