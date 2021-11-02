Guernsey County Election Results

East Guernsey School Board has elected Dustin Paden, Darcy Wakefield Dower and Brandon Lippert were all elected.

The Guernsey County Health Department Renewal levy .5 mills for 6 years for current expenses passed 3,936 for to 2,069 against.

The Guernsey County Health Department Renewal levy for current expenses .5 mill for 10 years failed 4,192 votes for to 6,155 against.

The Guernsey County Library Renewal for current expenses 1 mill for 5 years passed 4,160 votes for to 1,959 against.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office 911 1 mill for 5 years passed 4,959 votes for to 1,240 against.

The Cambridge City Schools Renewal levy for emergency operating requirement 4.9 mills for 5 years passed 1,066 for to 883 against.