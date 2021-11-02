Dale Pleads Guilty in August Incident

A Roseville man has plead guilty to rape, attempted kidnapping, felonious assault and domestic violence.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges stem from an incident at Thomas Dale’s resident in Roseville in August of 2021. A 10-month old child was in the home at the time.

Authorities said over the course of several hours, Dale terrorized four different victims, raping a woman, brutally beat another man, breaking his ribs and eye socket. He then shot an AR-15 into the floor of the home, threatening to kill him.

Dale threatened to kill the man and woman and their family members if they reported the crime. Other recipients of his rage included two family members, whom he also assaulted and threatened to kill.

The prosecutor’s office said the motive appears to be related to believing that someone in the home had stolen his drugs.

Dale faces a maximum sentence of 33 and a half years in prison.