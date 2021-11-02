Carolina faces Chicago, aims for 4th straight road win

Carolina Hurricanes (8-0-0, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-7-2, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +130, Hurricanes -155; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hits the road against Chicago aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall and 13-11-4 at home a season ago. The Blackhawks scored 159 total goals last season, 38 on power plays and three shorthanded.

Carolina finished 36-12-8 overall a season ago while going 16-9-3 on the road. Goalies for the Hurricanes allowed 2.2 goals on 28.1 shots per game last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 29, Carolina won 6-3.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Riley Stillman: day to day (health protocols), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (health protocols), Tyler Johnson: day to day (neck), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).

Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.