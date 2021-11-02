Updated on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. High 48°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Frosty. Low 27°

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chilly. High 48°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and chilly Election Day across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 40s this afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine is expected, especially this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly clear tonight, and this will aid in temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to around 30 for overnight lows. This will bring the threat of frost and or a freeze to SE Ohio late tonight into the morning on Wednesday. This will bring an end to the growing season in many locations; so if you would like to keep vegetation alive, bring it inside.

As we head into the middle of the week, more sunshine will be had, but it will remain on the chilly side, with highs in the upper 40s once again Wednesday afternoon.

As we end the work week, it looks to be quiet and chilly, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday and Friday. We will see a touch more warmth as we head into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will approach 60 by Monday, under partly cloudy skies.

The overnights through the majority of the next 7 days will be just below the Freezing Mark, so a frost or freeze will be likely across the region.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before you head to bed on Saturday night, as we head back to “Standard Time” at 2 AM on Sunday Morning.

Have a Great Tuesday and Don’t Forget to Vote!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com