WHIZ Radio to broadcast Meadowbrook-John Glenn playoff game

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – After the first round of the football playoffs there are only two teams left from the Muskingum Valley League playing.

Meadowbrook and John Glenn will meet in New Concord in the second round of the postseason and Z92 Radio will be there to broadcast the matchup. It’s the second time this year the Colts and Little Muskies have met on the field. In week six John Glenn beat Meadowbrook 35-7. It was one of only two losses for Meadowbrook on their way to the MVL Small School Division title.

John Glenn won their playoff opener against Union Local 35-21. Meadowbrook had no problems with Vinton County in week 11, beating the Vikings 64-34.

You can listen to all the action Friday night at 7 on WHIZ 92.7 and streaming online at whiznews.com. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30.