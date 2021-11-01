Proposed bill would eliminate required conceal carry license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A concealed weapons permit would become optional and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers they are carrying a concealed weapon would be eliminated, under proposed legislation in the Ohio House.

The bill is similar to a measure pending in the state Senate, and one of several GOP-backed proposals in recent years seeking to expand gun rights in Ohio. The concealed weapons bill, dubbed “Constitutional Carry” by its backers, is sponsored by Republican Reps. Tom Brinker of Cincinnati and Kris Jordan of Ostrander in central Ohio.

Gunowners could still apply for a concealed weapons permit under the measure, allowing those who obtain it to carry a concealed weapon in states with reciprocity agreements recognizing such permits. The GOP-controlled House Government Oversight Committee approved the bill along party lines last week.

The concept has the backing of the Buckeye Firearms Association, which says 21 other states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a license. Gun control groups such as Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America oppose it, along with law enforcement groups.

Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, a Toledo Democrat, said the bill has been rushed with little time for discussion and would make Ohio less safe.