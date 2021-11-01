Muskingum County Board of Elections Preparing for Tuesday’s General Election

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- General elections are tomorrow and the Muskingum County Board of Elections is informing the community on what to know ahead of time.

Cheryl West, Election Specialist gives insight on what is expected for the voting ballot.

“Anybody can vote on anything that is assigned to their voting precinct,” West said. “It focuses a lot on school boards this time around, township trustees, city council and there are a few county issues and local township issues as well.”

West added that there has been a lot of foot traffic inside the office today for early voting.

“Other than that it’s a little hard sometimes to predict what kind of turn out it’ll be. It can be affected by different things, whether it’s the weather, people’s work schedules, you know that kind of stuff. So there are factors that can affect the turn out, but it’s been busy,” West stated.

Polling locations will open at 6:30 a.m. tomorrow until 7:30 p.m. If you are unsure of your location, you can search under your name and address on the Board of Elections website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.