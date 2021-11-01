House of Grace Prepare for The Yearly Holiday Help for Teens

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The holiday season is here and House of Grace is looking to help any family with teen children within the home.

The Holiday Help for Teens is a program that provides Christmas gifts each year to teens, who are still in school and need assistance. Joe Dunlap, Pastor at House of Grace shared the steps to signing up.

“They come in and they fill out their application and we go through the applications, get the qualifications and everything that needs to be done and we will help as many as we can that qualify for the teens for Christmas,” Dunlap said. “So what happens is they’ll get a call back from the church telling them that their teens will be receiving Christmas and we’ll give them a date to come here to pick up all the gifts.”

The teen must live with you and be between the ages of 13 and 18. The parent would need their ID, identification for the teen and proof of address and proof of income.

Joe shared his appreciation to the community and talked about how the program really has grown.

“Let me say this to our community. Thank you for helping us. Those that step up to the plate and say we want to help with teens for Christmas and there’s some places in the area that have bought for us,” Dunlap stated.

Dunlap is expecting this year’s turn out to be even bigger than last year. Applications are open this Wednesday at the House of Grace from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and this Friday from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.