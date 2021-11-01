Genealogy Workshop at MCLS Duncan Falls Library Branch

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- To know your family history and background is a wonderful thing, but to be able to document it for future generations is a good idea as well.

The Muskingum County Library System (MCLS) is giving the community a chance to document their family history and how to share the information through a Genealogy Workshop that will be held at the Duncan Falls branch.

Sean Fennell, Marketing and Community Relations Director at MCLS talks more about the program.

“This is a really special program because this is specifically on learning how to document the oral histories of maybe your family or loved ones that you have currently in your life that you want to make sure that you can kind of preserve those personal histories for your family and also just for the community, and the history of our community as well,” Fennell said.

This workshop doesn’t look into the DNA aspect, but will allow an individual to be their own historian, according to Fennell.

“We actually host the genealogy at the family history center here so it’s a pretty natural fit for the library to host a variety of genealogy programs. We have a history of hosting a lot of local history as well as genealogy programs so this is really in line with a lot of things that we like to do to offer our community,” Fennell said. “We know that local history is important and that a lot of the people in our community have these oral histories or these histories that maybe aren’t recorded yet, and this program is learning how to be your own documentarian.”

The workshop will be hosted by local expert Debbie Deal and will start at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow inside of the Duncan Falls meeting room.

To register, please visit the website at muskingumlibrary.org. If you are not able to make this one, there will also be more genealogy workshops this coming December and January with different focuses.