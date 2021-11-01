Former ZHS student killed in Monroe County, suspect in custody

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities in Monroe County are investigating a double homicide involving a former Zanesville High School graduate.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jacob Wilson of Woodsfield, is currently charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Murder with un specifications , 2 counts of Tampering with Evidence, and 2 counts of Abuse of a Corpse.

Authorities said the charges are in connection to the deaths of 20-year-old Malakai Curry of Caldwell and 24-year-old Daniel Franzoi of Beallsville.

Authorities said on Saturday, October 30, they received a call that the two victims went with Wilson to a family dump on the Wilson farm ,located just off of SR 26 on Wilson Lane, to discard their trash.

Upon further investigation, deputies arrived at the farm and found both men dead.

According to Zanesville City Schools facebook page, Curry graduated from Zanesville High School in 2020.

