County Commissioners Hold a Open Bid Meeting for Putnam Avenue Property

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Commissioners held a bid opening for the commercial building formerly known as Help Me Grow facility on Putnam Ave.

Only one sealed bid was submitted, but it was rejected. Mark Zanghi, Assistant Prosecutor with Muskingum County said he was shocked to receive a 28,000 bid on a 408,000 appraisal property value.

“There were a number of groups that came that toured the facility. I don’t know of the individual that submitted a bid toward the facility, but there were a number of individuals that toured the facility, however, there was only one bid,” Zanghi said.

During the meeting both Zanghi and Commissioners also discussed what’s next for the property.

“A decision will be made at some point in the future. The Commissioners will have to make a decision as to what to do next. They could put it out for another sealed bid or they could have it at a public auction,” Zanghi said. “As a political subdivision, they are limited in their ability to dispose of property.”

Zanghi stated that the property is under C2 zoning classification, approximately 50 years old and would need roof and HVAC work, but the building itself is structurally sound.

For more details on the property, please contact the City Code Enforcement.