Updated on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Cooler. High 54°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Sprinkles/Shower Possible. Colder. Low 35°

TUESDAY: Decreasing Clouds. Chilly. High 48°

DISCUSSION:

As we begin the month of November across SE Ohio, temperatures will be below average for most of the week across the region.

We will begin the week with some sunshine, but clouds will begin to increase by late this morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Skies will be cloudy tonight, along with sprinkles/shower possible. The precipitation will be mainly rain if we see any, but a wet snowflake may mix in in a couple of places. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s tonight.

The rest of the work week looks to be quiet and chilly one. Highs will top off in the upper 40s Tuesday through Thursday, under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will bump back into the lower 50s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Monday!

