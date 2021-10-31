The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2
3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4
5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8
6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5
7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7
8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11
9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6
10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13
11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15
12. Auburn 6-2 853 18
13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14
14. Baylor 7-1 833 16
15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10
16. UTSA 8-0 460 23
17. BYU 7-2 450 25
18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12
19. Iowa 6-2 342 9
20. Houston 7-1 338
21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24
22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20
23. SMU 7-1 176 19
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161
25. Fresno St. 7-2 151

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.

