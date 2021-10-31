The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (63)
|8-0
|1575
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1455
|2
|3. Alabama
|7-1
|1413
|3
|4. Oklahoma
|9-0
|1382
|4
|5. Michigan St.
|8-0
|1340
|8
|6. Ohio St.
|7-1
|1296
|5
|7. Oregon
|7-1
|1233
|7
|8. Notre Dame
|7-1
|1067
|11
|9. Michigan
|7-1
|1048
|6
|10. Wake Forest
|8-0
|1025
|13
|11. Oklahoma St.
|7-1
|915
|15
|12. Auburn
|6-2
|853
|18
|13. Texas A&M
|6-2
|847
|14
|14. Baylor
|7-1
|833
|16
|15. Mississippi
|6-2
|678
|10
|16. UTSA
|8-0
|460
|23
|17. BYU
|7-2
|450
|25
|18. Kentucky
|6-2
|409
|12
|19. Iowa
|6-2
|342
|9
|20. Houston
|7-1
|338
|–
|21. Coastal Carolina
|7-1
|237
|24
|22. Penn St.
|5-3
|182
|20
|23. SMU
|7-1
|176
|19
|24. Louisiana-Lafayette
|7-1
|161
|–
|25. Fresno St.
|7-2
|151
|–
Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.
Please follow and like us: