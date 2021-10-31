The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (63) 8-0 1575 1 2. Cincinnati 8-0 1455 2 3. Alabama 7-1 1413 3 4. Oklahoma 9-0 1382 4 5. Michigan St. 8-0 1340 8 6. Ohio St. 7-1 1296 5 7. Oregon 7-1 1233 7 8. Notre Dame 7-1 1067 11 9. Michigan 7-1 1048 6 10. Wake Forest 8-0 1025 13 11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 915 15 12. Auburn 6-2 853 18 13. Texas A&M 6-2 847 14 14. Baylor 7-1 833 16 15. Mississippi 6-2 678 10 16. UTSA 8-0 460 23 17. BYU 7-2 450 25 18. Kentucky 6-2 409 12 19. Iowa 6-2 342 9 20. Houston 7-1 338 – 21. Coastal Carolina 7-1 237 24 22. Penn St. 5-3 182 20 23. SMU 7-1 176 19 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 161 – 25. Fresno St. 7-2 151 –

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, NC State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi St. 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego St. 50, Appalachian St. 23, Utah 11, Iowa St. 9, Nevada 2.