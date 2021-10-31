Self Guided Tours at the GW Adams Educational Center

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- If you are looking to receive education and also get a little scared, the Historic Prospect Place, GW Adams Educational Center, is the right place to go.

The Prospect Place is a 29 room mansion that was built in 1856 by abolitionist George Willison Adams. According to Amy Green, Treasurer of the educational center, GW Adams was an entrepreneur who took part in many things.

Along with his brother Edward, they built things like flouring mills and soon after became very successful in real estate.

“George also was on the cutting edge of technology and the fact that he wanted to build a bridge across the Muskingum River in Dresden so he did that at the cost of about $30,000 to himself,” Green said. “He operated it as a toll bridge and basically made his money back and after the Civil War he sold the bridge back to the town of Dresden…He also helped in the civil war effort…He was a conductor on the underground railroad. He assisted refugees and rumor has it that they were hid in the basement here.”

Green added that after doing more research it was found that Adams even had 13,000 head of sheep.

The educational center gives the community the opportunity to tour the mansion or rent it out to stay overnight. Some people said they did receive a haunting feeling while staying.

Sharon Freeman, Board Member of GW Adams Educational Center gives insight on what they have coming up for the Holidays.

“On December 4th we’re having our first Christmas event. Santa Claus is going to be here, the Grinch, Cindy Lou, possible Max. It is free, but donations are welcomed. We’re going to have games, cookies, crafts so we hope that all the kids can come out and see us,” Freeman said.

The mansion is open for self guided tours Saturday and Sunday 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. and you can also schedule a ghost hunt. For more information and history on GW Adams, you can visit the website www.gwacenter .org.