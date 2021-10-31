Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy Park 14, Chester 8

Academy of the New Church 30, Pennington, N.J. 28

Allderdice 14, Westinghouse 0

Allentown Dieruff 49, Allentown Allen 12

Berwick 28, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

Bethlehem Freedom 28, Bethlehem Liberty 13

Boiling Springs 29, Steelton-Highspire 28

Bristol 40, George School 0

Central Bucks West 35, Central Bucks East 15

Conwell Egan 20, Archbishop Ryan 13

Episcopal Academy 35, Springside Chestnut Hill 7

Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Canisius, N.Y. 38

Gettysburg 31, Twin Valley 28

Haverford School 21, Penn Charter 16

Interboro 35, Penn Wood 6

Kennard-Dale 42, Eastern York 21

Kiski School 26, The Hill School 7

La Salle 20, Archbishop Wood 0

Lakeview 41, Franklin 40, OT

Lansdale Catholic 13, Archbishop Carroll 7

Lower Moreland 14, Jenkintown 12

Loyalsock 49, Warrior Run 0

Malvern Prep 31, Germantown Academy 7

Montgomery 41, Columbia-Montour 14

Neumann-Goretti 40, Philadelphia West Catholic 6

Perkiomen School 44, Delco Christian 12

Pottsville Nativity 21, Minersville 13

Ridley 29, Conestoga 28

Seton-LaSalle 34, Brentwood 20

Shady Side Academy 40, Summit Academy 0

South Side 27, Western Beaver 7

Southern Columbia 55, Danville 3

Springdale 35, Riverview 0

St. Francis, N.Y. 21, Erie McDowell 3

Susquehanna 39, Holy Redeemer 26

Titusville 14, Kennedy Catholic 8

William Tennent 55, New Hope-Solebury 20

Wilson 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 34

Windber 42, Cambria Heights 0

Wyoming Seminary 35, Blair, N.J. 21

Wyomissing 45, Conrad Weiser 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com