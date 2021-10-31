Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy Park 14, Chester 8
Academy of the New Church 30, Pennington, N.J. 28
Allderdice 14, Westinghouse 0
Allentown Dieruff 49, Allentown Allen 12
Berwick 28, Wilkes-Barre Area 7
Bethlehem Freedom 28, Bethlehem Liberty 13
Boiling Springs 29, Steelton-Highspire 28
Bristol 40, George School 0
Central Bucks West 35, Central Bucks East 15
Conwell Egan 20, Archbishop Ryan 13
Episcopal Academy 35, Springside Chestnut Hill 7
Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Canisius, N.Y. 38
Gettysburg 31, Twin Valley 28
Haverford School 21, Penn Charter 16
Interboro 35, Penn Wood 6
Kennard-Dale 42, Eastern York 21
Kiski School 26, The Hill School 7
La Salle 20, Archbishop Wood 0
Lakeview 41, Franklin 40, OT
Lansdale Catholic 13, Archbishop Carroll 7
Lower Moreland 14, Jenkintown 12
Loyalsock 49, Warrior Run 0
Malvern Prep 31, Germantown Academy 7
Montgomery 41, Columbia-Montour 14
Neumann-Goretti 40, Philadelphia West Catholic 6
Perkiomen School 44, Delco Christian 12
Pottsville Nativity 21, Minersville 13
Ridley 29, Conestoga 28
Seton-LaSalle 34, Brentwood 20
Shady Side Academy 40, Summit Academy 0
South Side 27, Western Beaver 7
Southern Columbia 55, Danville 3
Springdale 35, Riverview 0
St. Francis, N.Y. 21, Erie McDowell 3
Susquehanna 39, Holy Redeemer 26
Titusville 14, Kennedy Catholic 8
William Tennent 55, New Hope-Solebury 20
Wilson 42, Notre Dame-Green Pond 34
Windber 42, Cambria Heights 0
Wyoming Seminary 35, Blair, N.J. 21
Wyomissing 45, Conrad Weiser 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com